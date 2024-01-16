Good Tuesday morning friends! We have a winter storm on the way with light snow and slippery travel becoming likely as our morning progresses. Temperatures are in the teens to start the day with cloudy skies and a light southeast breeze.

Temperatures will make their way into the mid 20s this afternoon with steady, light snow and southeast to north winds of 5 to 10 mph. Road conditions will be a bit slick and slippery throughout the day, including during the evening drive home. Make sure to plan ahead and drive safely.

Overnight, snow showers will exit with drier weather wrapping in by Wednesday morning. Lows will bottom out in the single digits to lower teens. Snowfall totals will average a widespread 3 to 6 inches.

Wednesday, partly to mostly cloudy skies make a comeback with highs achieving the upper teens to middle 20s. Lake effect snow will also return across northern New York. An additional 4 to 8 inches of snow will come of that lake effect band across southern St. Lawrence County through Thursday morning.