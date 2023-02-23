The morning commute will be the messiest with icy and snow covered roadways along with leftover moderate to heavy snow at times. Visibility will also be reduced as north winds gust up to 30 mph. Accompanying the north winds will be wind chills in the single digits and lower teens. Moral of the story this morning, stay home if you can.

We’ll catch a brief break from the wintry precipitation around lunch time with fizzling snow showers all as temps rise into the middle to upper 20s. However, around sunset our temps will spike to near freezing as a secondary area of low pressure moves through with a light wintry mix and additional slick spots.

That mix will transition over to snow showers Friday morning with a quieter, colder, and windier Friday afternoon ahead; wind chills will land in the single digits above and below zero.

Overall snowfall totals will average 8-12″ for the North Country, 4-8″ for the Upper Valley, and 2-4″ in far southern Vermont. What’s left to accumulate from this storm (as of this morning) is about another 4-8″ north and 2-4″ south.