Good Monday morning friends. It’s a super soggy start to the work week with a complex storm continuing to comb through the North Country and Upper Valley. We’re waking up to steady, heavy rain and lots of water on area roadways. Please drive safely, but don’t worry about bundling up beyond that rain coat. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s making for a very mild start to our Monday.

Highs will manage the 50s to low 60s this afternoon with a few communities breaking high temperature records. However, it’s not an enjoyable warm day of weather with many weather alerts in effect. We have a regionwide flood watch in effect until Tuesday morning with a few rivers worth watching for the threat of minor to moderate flooding.

There’s also a wind advisory in effect until late today for the western slope of the Greens along with the Northeast Kingdom. That’s where winds could gust up to 50 mph with localized power outages possible.

The steadiest and heaviest rain will continue through the early afternoon before tapering to scattered rain showers by the evening drive home. Overnight into Tuesday morning, colder air rushes in with temperatures falling back into the 30s. Scattered snow showers are likely for the Tuesday morning drive, especially in northern New York. That’s where slick spots will be most prevalent.

Tuesday will see temperatures only rise a couple of degrees into the mid 30s with a brisk west wind and wind chills in the 20s from time to time. That west wind will also help to drive some scattered snow showers across the North Country and Upper Valley, but accumulations will remain minor. It’s 2 to 4 inches in northern New York and a dusting to as much as 2 inches elsewhere. Slick and slippery spots will be likely throughout Tuesday.