Happy St. Patrick’s Day! We’re starting the day with some green splattered on the radar imagery as we’re tracking an incoming warm front. That warm front has resulted in a few rain/snow showers this morning as temperatures reside in the upper 20s to middle 30s. South winds will average 5-15 mph, but will likely turn gustier this afternoon.

Speaking of which, highs will achieve the middle to upper 40s this afternoon alongside scattered rain showers and a light mountain mix at the very highest peaks/summits. It will be a wet and windy evening commute home with south winds gusting up to 30 mph. Rainfall totals will average less than a third of an inch.

As for the weekend, a brisk northwest wind will kick in for Saturday as a trough of low pressure scoots through. This combination of weather features will help to create lake effect snow showers and squalls that could make their way from northern New York, right into the Champlain Valley.

Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2″+ in the valleys, 2-4″ in the foot hills/mid-slopes, and 4-8″ in the northern Adirondacks through southern St. Lawrence County.