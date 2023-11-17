Temperatures are falling tonight, we actually hit the warmest temperatures for Saturday at Midnight, by Saturday afternoon many stops are in the 30’s

The showers tapered off Saturday morning and the skies gradually clear. but it’s noticeably cooler than the past few days, with afternoon temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.

Another disturbance rolls through Sunday, with off and on rain and snow showers. High temperatures climb into the middle and upper 30’s with little to no accumulation expected in the valleys, up to 4 inches in some of our mountain peaks.

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley