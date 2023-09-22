Saturday: Partly sunny skies for most of our region, but our southern zone will have mostly cloudy skies and a few sprinkles thanks to a tropical system to our south. Afternoon high temperatures climb to the upper 60’s and lower 70’s, a few degrees cooler in southern zones.

Saturday Night: South of Rutland could see some light showers along with the mostly cloudy skies. The rest of our region will partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures fall back into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s

Sunday: We start out with mostly cloudy for our southern regions but throughout the day they find some gradual clearing. Expect partly sunny skies for the rest of our region with afternoon temperatures in the upper 60’s

Have a great weekend!

-The Skytracker Weather Team