It’s a damp morning across the North Country and Upper Valley with isolated rain showers rolling through town. Those showers are being accompanied by mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 40s.

Our afternoon will consist of more spotty showers, highs in the upper 40s to low 50s, and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will begin to switch out of the west-northwest tonight allowing colder air to spill in by Wednesday morning; a few mountain snow showers cannot be ruled out with lows in the 30s.

Wednesday, decreasing clouds and drier conditions will result in a nicer day of weather. However, it’s going to be chilly with temps only topping out in the middle to upper 40s with a brisk northwest wind making it feel just that much colder. The winter jacket will be ideal for midweek.