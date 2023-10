Skies are once again partly to mostly cloudy Wednesday, with scattered sprinkles or spot showers temperatures soar into the middle 60’s. Thursday is another day in the 60’s under partly to mostly cloudy skies, still dodging a sprinkle or two. And we rinse and repeat the forecast Friday and Saturday before we fall back to seasonable in the 50’s for Sunday!

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley