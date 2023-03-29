Temperatures are in the teens and twenties this morning alongside a few fair weather clouds. Generally speaking, it’s a dry and sunny morning but just make sure to bundle up.

This afternoon, increasing clouds become likely ahead of a robust cold front to our west. That cold front will arrive in northern NY by the late afternoon, it’s the early evening for the Champlain Valley, and after sunset for the NEK and NH.

Poor visibility, wet/snow covered roads, and blustery south to west winds will all make for dangerous travel conditions late today. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 3″ for those living around 1,000 feet and up. As for the valleys, it’s primarily heavy downpours with possibly a sloppy trace of snow in the northern CT River Valley.

Thursday, much colder air filters in first thing in the morning and it could result in the refreezing of wet surfaces; be on the lookout for icy spots during the morning commute. Otherwise, it remains cold and windy into the afternoon with real feel temperatures in the teens and twenties.