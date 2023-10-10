Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy, with a few sprinkles or spot showers in the Saint Lawrence River Valley, coming down wind of Lake Ontario under a southwest wind.

Wednesday: Spot showers continue to peruse through the North Country, some even reaching northern Vermont. Under mostly cloudy skies temperatures climb to the middle and upper 50’s, with a few warmer locations in the lower 60’s

Thursday: Partly sunny skies, with a isolated spot shower or two. Temperatures in the lower 60’s

Friday: Partly sunny, with temperatures in the middle and upper 50’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley