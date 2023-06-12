A warm front continues to lift north this morning alongside isolated showers, mostly cloudy skies, and very mild air. Both air and dew point temps are in the 50s/60s to start the day, so it would be wise to dress in some lighter, more comfortable clothing; just don’t forget the umbrella!

Our afternoon will feature breaks of sunshine, brisk southerly winds, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. It will be a muggy afternoon of weather with a few spot showers/downpours. Overnight, temperatures will dip into the low 60s as a new front gets set to arrive toward daybreak Tuesday with scattered showers/downpours.

Tuesday will offer up a wet morning followed by a partly to mostly cloudy afternoon. Temps will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday afternoon with an additional spot shower possible. Overall, rainfall totals through midweek will likely average up to 0.75″.