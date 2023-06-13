Its a soggy start to Tuesday, with a band of widespread, steady rain rotating through the region.

This narrow band is progressing to the northeast, bringing the Champlain Valley, and the Northeast Kingdom another 2-3 hours of rain, before we all taper off the lingering scattered showers for the rest of Tuesday.

Afternoon high temperatures climb into the upper 60’s and lower 70’s

We’re dealing with another stubborn low pressure system overhead through out the week, leaving us with daily afternoon showers chances. It’s beneficial rain as Burlington remains 1.4 inches below normal for rain for this point in the year.

Have a great Tuesday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley