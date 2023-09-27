Good Wednesday morning, friends. We’re off to another chilly start to the day. Temperatures are in the 30s across the North Country with patchy fog and frost. As far as Vermont and New Hampshire, it’s more of the same. Temps are starting in the 30s and 40s alongside patchy, dense fog and a few fair weather clouds.

Our afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, temps in the upper 60s to near 70, and light northwest breezes. We’ll remain dry this afternoon into the overnight as lows dip into the 40s to low 50s; not quite as cold as this morning.

Thursday afternoon, readings will bounce back above average with many of us topping out in the low 70s alongside continued sunshine and dry weather. It’s a perfect forecast to get out and enjoy some of the light to moderate fall colors.