Good Thursday morning, friends. It’s a soupy start to the day with widespread fog, high humidity, and temps near 70. We have a heat advisory in effect again today but it is set to expire by this evening as a cold front crashes into the North Country and Upper Valley.

Temps will make their way close to 90 this afternoon with real feel temps in the lower to middle 90s from time to time. Partly sunny skies will accompanying the heat and humidity before we turn our attention to a severe weather threat for the second half of the day.

It’s a marginal to slight risk for a few strong to severe storms today. A stray strong storm cannot be ruled out before the mid to late afternoon, but it looks like a majority of our storms will rumble by as we head toward the evening commute and sunset. Damaging winds, small hail, heavy rain, and localized flash flooding are the main hazards to be mindful of.

We’ll quiet down through Friday morning before renewing the threat for isolated showers and storms Friday afternoon. Temps will soar into the mid 80s with continued “air you can wear” as we wrap up the week on a sticky note.