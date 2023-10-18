Good Wednesday morning, friends! It’s worth bundling up in an extra layer this morning with temps starting off in the 30s and 40s alongside mostly cloudy skies. There may even be some patchy fog that greets you on area roadways along with some misty conditions. Be sure to take it easy and drive safely.

Our afternoon will offer up more breaks of sunshine especially closer to sunset. Temps will top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees today with a light south wind and mostly dry conditions. There’s a slight chance for a late morning/early afternoon shower in the Northeast Kingdom but it’s nothing to write home about.

Skies continue to clear overnight into Thursday as high pressure builds in along the east coast. That high pressure will help to circulate more of a southerly breeze our way. Pairing with that blustery south wind will be an ample amount of sunshine and warmth with highs in the middle to upper 60s. However, clouds will thicken up overnight with rain returning as early as Friday afternoon.