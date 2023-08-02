Good Wednesday morning, friends! It’s a mostly sunny, cool, and foggy start to our midweek forecast. Temperatures are in the 40s/50s this morning with light and variable winds. Our afternoon will offer up sunshine, a few fair weather clouds, and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Clouds will thicken up overnight into Thursday morning with lows in the 50s/60s.

Thursday will start an active, late week stretch that could feature some strong to severe storms. A marginal risk (1 out of 5) for isolated severe storms has been issued from the North Country into central and northern Vermont. Far northwest New Hampshire also falls under that marginal risk for severe storms with hazards including heavy downpours, damaging wind gusts, and small hail.

Isolated, run-of-the-mill showers will move through with a warm front Thursday morning. Thereafter, we’ll break out into a little bit of sunshine by lunchtime to add to the instability of the day. The seasonable heat, higher humidity, and added unstable air will serve as the perfect recipe for a stormy afternoon/evening. Highs will top out near 80 with sticky levels of humidity.

We’ll catch a little break from the active weather Friday morning, but it’s back to a marginal risk for severe weather Friday afternoon. We’re expecting another line of strong to severe storms to push from northwest to southeast across New England during the second half of the day. Bottom line, remain weather aware for the end of the week.