Good Thursday morning! It’s a busy start to the day with scattered showers, downpours, and isolated thunderstorms. Accompanying the active weather are temps in the 70s and high levels of humidity; a damp and uncomfortable morning before we enter into a more active afternoon.

Our afternoon will feature a little break in the action by lunchtime followed by a renewed threat for severe thunderstorms across southern Vermont, southern New Hampshire and the Upper Valley. Isolated tornadoes, damaging wind gusts, small to medium sized hail, and localized flash flooding are all possible. A flood watch has been issued for all of Vermont and New Hampshire until 8PM tonight.

Overnight into Friday, our storm threat diminishes but the heat and humidity do not. It’s going to be a scorcher of a Friday with heat advisories already being issued for portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. Highs will reach the low 90s with heat indices approaching 100°+.