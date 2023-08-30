Good Wednesday morning, friends. It’s a wet start to the day with mostly cloudy skies and damp roadways. Make sure you have the rain jacket before heading out the door this morning, but make it a light, comfy rain jacket as it is quite muggy. Temps are in the 60s now, but will slowly rise into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon.

Those below average readings for the afternoon will be accompanied by periodic breaks of sunshine and a few leftover showers/downpours. West-northwest winds will barrel in at 10-20 mph at times allowing for drier air to filter south from Canada. That drier air will thin out the showers by the evening with clearing skies set to take hold for the overnight. Lows will land in the 40s to low 50s.

Thursday will be a stunning day of weather, but it will be cool and breezy. Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to low 70s alongside a brisk northwest wind.

However, it will be a drier day all around after adding up anywhere between 0.25″ to 1″+ with our midweek system.