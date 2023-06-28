Happy Wednesday! Temperatures are in the 60s this morning alongside slightly muggy conditions and a few hit or miss showers in the North Country. There’s also a brisk southerly breeze which is helping to stir up any low level moisture which means fog is not a big issue to start the day.

Our afternoon will feature highs near 80 degrees with partly to mostly cloudy skies and another round of scattered showers/downpours and thunderstorms. A lot of the action will be focused in Vermont and New Hampshire this afternoon into the evening. It’s just isolated activity for northern New York. However, the precipitation chances will diminish overnight as light northerly breezes work in. Lows will land in 60s.

Thursday will offer up the return of wildfire smoke, hazy sunshine, and some more clouds. Despite the smoke, air quality will not be too bad throughout the day but those that are sensitive will want to limit their time outdoors. There’s also a slight chance for a few additional showers especially over the mountains. Highs will manage the upper 70s with more comfortable levels of humidity.