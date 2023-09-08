Good Friday morning and TGIF, friends! We have a cold front nearby this morning resulting in a damp start to the day with a few leftover showers, patchy fog, and continued mugginess. Temperatures are in the 60s with similar dew point readings.

Our afternoon will feature partly to mostly cloudy skies, isolated strong to severe storms (especially south into the Upper Valley and New Hampshire), and highs in the mid 80s. The Storm Prediction Center is highlighting a marginal to slight risk for those severe storms which should start to fire up after lunchtime today. Hazards will include heavy rain, lightning, small hail, gusty winds, and localized flash flooding.

As for the weekend, temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 70s both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the pick of the weekend though as partly cloudy skies return with just a spotty shower chance. It’s more clouds than sun for Sunday as scattered showers work in for the afternoon and evening. Stay dry and remain weather aware this weekend!