A very strong cold front will bring us heavy rain this afternoon along with the potential for damaging wind gusts through the evening commute. Make sure you have the rain jacket and not the umbrella ready to go for what will be a wet and windy midweek forecast.

A robust cold front is on its way in from the Great Lakes this morning. It will arrive later this afternoon, but ahead of it we’re already experiencing some breezy south winds and increasing clouds. Temperatures are in the 30s, but feel more like the 20s.

Scattered showers will start moving into the North Country for the late morning into the afternoon. The heaviest and steadiest of rain is set to drop by for the evening commute with wind gusts in excess of 50+ mph. Make sure those outdoor holiday decorations are safely secured somewhere and that you are driving extra safe; it will be a messy drive home. Rainfall totals will average 1/4″ to 1″+.

Overnight into Thursday, colder air rushes in and a trough of low pressure arrives. The combination of those two weather elements will result in isolated snow showers through Thursday afternoon with highs in the lower/middle 30s. Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2″; up to 4″ is possible in the summits of the ‘Dacks, Greens, and Whites.