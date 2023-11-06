Happy Monday! We’re waking up to cold temps in the 20s to low 30s. It would be wise to bundle up in that warm, bulky, winter jacket as skies remain mostly clear and winds are light. However, clouds will start to increase by late morning as high pressure departs and warm front moves in.

That warm front will help us climb to near 50 degrees this afternoon with a breezy south wind. South winds may gust up to 20 mph throughout the day but gusts may extend as high as 50 mph overnight through Tuesday morning.

Those gusty south winds may lead to isolated power outages as we’re sleeping so make sure you have a flashlight handy and ready to go. It would be smart to charge up those devices so you can stay up to date on the forecast while also ensuring you wake up on time Tuesday morning.

Tuesday, temps will start in the 40s before rising into the 50s by the late morning and early afternoon. Along with our quick rise in temperatures Tuesday morning, we’ll find ourselves with breezy west-northwest winds and scattered showers. Temps will dip into the 40s by the evening drive home before finally dipping into the 20s to low 30s by Wednesday morning.

The forecast is going to be a busy one over the next week or so with many temperature swings and various forms of precipitation. Please be sure to remain weather aware by frequently checking back in for the latest hyper-local forecast updates.