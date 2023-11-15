Good Wednesday morning, friends. Temperatures are in the 20s to low 30s alongside mostly cloudy skies and patchy fog. There’s also a few flurries being picked up on radar imagery across the central and northern Greens, but roads remain in good shape.

Temperatures will top out in the middle to upper 40s with more clouds than sun. Breezy south winds will develop for the second half of the day with gusts up to 20+ mph. Southerly winds and mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures tolerable overnight with lows in the mid 30s.

Thursday, high pressure makes a move off shore of the Mid-Atlantic. As the high departs, moisture will get trapped in the mid-levels of the atmosphere all while a new system develops to our west. That trapped moisture will likely result in mostly cloudy skies for many Thursday into Friday whereas yesterday we were thinking sunnier skies for at least Thursday. There will be some sunny breaks in southern Vermont Thursday, but the sun isn’t for everyone late week.