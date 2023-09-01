Good Friday morning, friends. It’s another chilly start to our day with temperatures in the 40s/50s alongside mostly clear skies and patchy, dense fog. Make sure to have those low beams on for the early morning drive.

Our afternoon will offer up continued sunshine, dry weather, and highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Low humidity will be the icing on the cake when it comes to our comfortable afternoon of weather. Overnight, skies remain clear and temps drop into the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Labor Day weekend looks stunning! Fair weather clouds are likely Saturday and Sunday with a slight chance for a stray shower in between, but it’s a very low chance. In fact, most will remain dry as we all experience a big, summertime warmup through Monday. Temperatures will navigate from the low 80s Saturday to mid 80s Sunday and even upper 80s by Labor Day Monday. A great stretch of weather to enjoy the last, unofficial weekend of summer!