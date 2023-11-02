Good Thursday morning, friends. It’s another morning in the 20s to low 30s alongside clearing skies, light south winds, and leftover (localized) slick spots especially in the mountains. Overall, a much quieter start to the day than yesterday.

Temperatures will make their way into the middle to upper 40s this afternoon. Accompanying our near seasonable highs will be a good deal of sunshine and a brisk south wind of 5 to 15 mph. Overnight, partly cloudy skies will filter in across the North Country and Upper Valley with lows in the 30s.

Friday will see a return to a mix of sun and clouds as temperatures make a run into the upper 40s to low 50s. Southerly winds will be a bit more breezy for the end of the week with gusts up to 25 mph. Nevertheless, it will be a dry end to the week before a few showers and sprinkles get set to move back in early Saturday morning.