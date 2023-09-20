Good Wednesday morning, friends. It’s a cool, crisp, and foggy start to the day featuring temperatures in the 30s across the Adirondacks. Readings are in the 40s to low 50s elsewhere alongside mostly clear skies.

Those clear skies from this morning will translate into quite a bit of sunshine for the afternoon as high pressure arrives in New England. Highs will manage the middle to upper 60s with a brisk west-northwest wind. Overnight, lows will dip into the 30s in the High Peaks with 40s to near 50 degree readings in the Green Mountain and Granite States.

Thursday, high pressure will be sitting directly overhead. That will mean settled winds, dry weather, blue skies, and full sunshine. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s before dropping back into the 30s/40s overnight into Friday morning.