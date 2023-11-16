Good Thursday morning, friends! It’s a comfortable start to the day and it’s not overly cold. Temps are in the 30s with mostly cloudy skies lingering behind a cold front. That cold front will continue to push out to sea later this morning with sunnier breaks set to return for the afternoon.

It will not be a full sunshine, perfectly blue sky kind of day. However, it will be brighter than most days this week. That extra bit of sunshine will pair with a light south breeze today allowing temps to rise into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Overnight, dry and partly cloudy skies remain in place with lows 30s to low 40s.

Friday, a strong cold front is set to plow through the North Country and Upper Valley with a swift exit by Saturday morning. That rain will arrive in the North Country by lunchtime followed by a rainier afternoon for the Champlain Valley, the Northeast Kingdom, and the Upper Valley. Temps will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s before the front moves through. Afterward, we cool back into the 40s for the weekend.

Rainfall totals will average a widespread quarter to three quarters of an inch. There are no flooding concerns but a few heavier downpours could cause some puddling on area roadways later Friday evening. Drive safely and keep dry!