Good Thursday morning friends! We’re waking up to some mountain flurries, chilly temperatures, and breezy south winds. Temperatures are in the 20s to low 30s this morning with south winds gusting up to 20 mph.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to low 40s for the afternoon, but with a gusty south wind it will feel more like the 20s and 30s from time to time. Make sure to bundle up! Today’s silver lining will be the comeback of bright, sunny skies by the second half of the day. Clouds will invade overnight as a cold front slides in with a light wintry mix by Friday morning.

That light wintry mix quickly transitions to plain rain showers after sunrise Friday morning. Temperatures will land near freezing to start the day before rallying into the lower to middle 40s with a steadier rain moving in for the afternoon.

Rainfall totals will average a 1/4 to 1/2 an inch through Saturday morning. Speaking of which, Saturday remains pretty dreary and drizzly with highs in the upper 30s.