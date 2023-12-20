Good Wednesday morning friends! We still have leftover flooding issues, but all waterways that remain at minor flood stage are falling as we speak. Nevertheless, make sure to continue to navigate through Vermont and New Hampshire carefully until the flood warnings expire completely. Otherwise, it’s a very quiet and chilly morning with temperatures in the teens to middle 20s.

High temperatures will tap out in the middle to upper 30s this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Late this afternoon through the overnight, a weak cold front will slip through with extra clouds and the slight chance for a stray snow shower or flurry. Behind the front, we’ll cool down into the teens to low 20s Thursday morning with clearing skies and a brisk north wind.

We’ll rally readings back into the upper 20s Thursday afternoon with an ample amount of sunshine and breezy north winds of 10 to 20 mph. That will help to land wind chills in the single digits and teens from time to time Thursday afternoon. Bundle up and keep cozy as we move through our late week forecasts.