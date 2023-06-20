Happy Tuesday! Temperatures are comfortably in the 40s/50s this morning alongside patchy fog and partly cloudy skies. Light northerly breezes have not only aided in fog development, but they have also helped to keep us dry.

Our afternoon will showcase highs near 80 degrees, partly sunny skies, and a spot shower chance in New Hampshire. Overnight, temps will dip into the 50s with just a few clouds and light northerly winds.

Wednesday, high pressure begins to build in just offshore. That will help to send a return flow out of the southeast. When you combine those mild/muggy breezes with sunshine and dry weather, you end up with a warm Wednesday. Highs will achieve the lower to middle 80s for midweek.