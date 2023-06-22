It’s a mild and quiet start to our Thursday morning with temps in the 50s to low 60s. There’s also a little bit of patchy fog extending from the Upper Valley to the Granite State, so be mindful of that during your morning commute.

Our afternoon will showcase hazy sunshine, highs in the mid 80s, and comfortable levels of humidity. Overnight, clouds continue to thicken across southern Vermont with an isolated shower possible by midnight. Otherwise, the rest of us will turn cloudier by daybreak Friday.

Friday will feature mostly cloudy skies, isolated showers/downpours and storms, and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. On top of all that, dew point temps will be pushing the upper 60s to low 70s making for a very humid, “air you can wear” kind of day. Keep cool and stay dry as we wrap up the week with some true summertime weather.