Happy Friday! We have a partly to mostly cloudy skies in place to start the day with breaks of sunshine and brisk southwest winds. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 30s with just a slight wind chill.

Our afternoon will feature thickening clouds, highs in the middle to upper 40s, and more of a westerly breeze. That west wind will kick up as a trough of low pressure pulls through for the late afternoon and evening. A few, isolated rain and snow showers will be likely through midnight before we dry out heading into Saturday morning.

The weekend forecast will showcase entirely dry conditions and partly to mostly sunny skies (few more clouds in the Northeast Kingdom) but it’s going to be cold. Temperatures will only manage the middle to upper 30s Saturday, Veterans Day, and lower to middle 30s for Sunday. Make sure to bundle up for any outdoor weekend plans.