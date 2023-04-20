We are about to undergo some big changes to our weather pattern to wrap up the week and to kick off the weekend. This morning, temps are in the 30s alongside a few fair weather clouds and northwest-north winds.

Our afternoon will offer up mostly sunny skies, seasonable highs in the upper 50s to low 60s, and dry weather all around. However, a warm front will lift north late this evening through the overnight with a few shower chances. Those showers will dissipate by the Friday morning drive.

Friday will start off with some partly to mostly cloudy skies before transition to more sunshine through the afternoon. Temps will skyrocket into the upper 70s to low 80s with a blustery south wind that could gust up to 30 mph.

Again, with a warm front nearby there will be a slight chance for a late evening/overnight shower. Otherwise, Friday will be one of the best days out of the next seven.