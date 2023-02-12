We’re starting off the new work week on a sunny note, with lows in the 20’s Monday morning.

By afternoon the clouds are beginning to increase ahead of a weak disturbance that rolls in past sunset (which is around 5:18 PM)

A mix of valley rain and mountain snow overspreads the region, remaining mostly light snowfall totals for elevations above 1000ft range from a dusting to 2 inches.

The rain/snow showers come to an end as folks hit the road Tuesday, so a few slippery roads can be expected. Clouds decrease Tuesday and were back to sunshine by afternoon with temperatures climbing into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s

Have a great night!

-Haley