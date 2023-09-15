TGIF and good Friday morning, friends! It’s a chilly, fall-like start to our day with temperatures in the 30s across the Adirondacks and High Peaks. The 40s/50s are commonplace elsewhere with patchy, dense fog and mostly clear skies.

Mostly clear morning skies will translate into lots of sunshine for us this afternoon. Highs will achieve the upper 60s to near 70 with mostly sunny skies, brisk northerly breezes, and low humidity; a perfect, late summer day. Overnight, clouds from Lee begin to fan in from the southeast as lows bottom out in the mid 50s.

Lee will make it’s closest pass to the New England coast Saturday with indirect impacts for the North Country, Vermont and much of New Hampshire. We’re expecting mid to high clouds throughout Saturday with northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph (highest gust in the Green and White Mountains). There may also be a few showers, mainly in the Granite State. Otherwise, Lee will NOT be a significant weather maker for our area.

We’ll dry out and clear up for Sunday with partly cloudy to partly sunny skies likely to wrap up the weekend. Highs will manage the upper 60s to middle 70s Sunday afternoon. Make it a safe and happy weekend!