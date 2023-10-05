Good Thursday morning, everyone! It’s the same old, same old this morning. We have temperatures in the 50s/60s alongside mostly clear skies, river valley fog and light southerly winds. Once the fog lifts, it’s onto sunshine for the afternoon.

Our afternoon sunshine will be accompanied by near record highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Southerly winds sustained at 5 to 15 mph should provide a little bit of relief from the well above average readings. Overnight, patchy fog develops late as lows dip into the 50s/60s.

Friday, a new boundary begins to creep in from the west. There’s also a tropical system to our southeast, Philippe, that’s worth watching. However, first come the clouds and a few showers by later Friday. It’s the weekend forecast that looks soggier with the potential for hefty rainfall totals resulting in localized flash flooding.

