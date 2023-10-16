Tonight: Those isolated showers that have been around all day will start to be coming to an end in the overnight hours with temperatures in the low to mid 40’s.

Tuesday: Starting the day with mostly cloudy conditions as we can have the sun breaking through the clouds later in the day. Temperatures peaking in the upper 50’s for the high.

Wednesday: Expect a partly cloudy day with temperatures in the low 60’s in the afternoon.

This weekend we can expect more rain as a cold front will be moving through our area bringing widespread rain.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver