Happy Mother’s Day to all the Moms out there!

We’ve got a great weekend ahead! Partly to mostly sunny skies, a few fair weather clouds, and temperatures in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s Saturday, upper 50’s and lower 60’s Sunday.

Watch out for a breezy northwest wind 10-20 gusting to 30 mph Saturday afternoon!

Have a great weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley