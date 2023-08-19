Sunday will bring the sunshine back, and with that will come the warm temperatures. Along with that, wildfire smoke returns to our area on Sunday, but it isn’t expected to last any longer than Sunday. Sunday night into Monday morning, we will see clouds and some rain return as a cold front makes its way through overnight. After the front, expect to see cool temperatures throughout the day, with Tuesday through Thursday seeing cooler temperatures as well. On Friday, a front moves through, which will end our dry streak for the week as it will bring rain back to our area.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver