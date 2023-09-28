Good Thursday morning and happy “Little Friday”, friends! We’re almost to the end of the week but our streak of dry weather will be in jeopardy as we push into Friday. Nevertheless, we’re starting your Thursday morning very dry with dense fog and light southeasterly breezes. Temperatures are in the 30s in the North Country and into northern New Hampshire with 40s/50s elsewhere.

We’ll rally those readings into the upper 60s and low 70s this afternoon with an abundance of sunshine, a few fair weather clouds, and light west-northwest winds. Overnight, fog will develop late and some more clouds will build in across southern Vermont. Lows will dip into the 40s to low 50s.

Friday, high pressure begins to retreat to the north a little bit allowing for more cloud cover to work in across the board. We’ll call it partly cloudy to partly sunny across the North Country, northern Vermont, and New Hampshire. Southern Vermont and the Upper Valley will be dealing with more in the way of cloud cover and even a few showers, especially by the afternoon and evening. Overnight, lows will tumble into the 40s/50s with decreasing clouds and drier skies.