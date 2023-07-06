A heat advisory is in place until 8PM for the St. Lawrence, Champlain, and Upper Valleys as real feel temps will soar to near 100 degrees from time to time. In fact, you can tell it’s going to be a hot day ahead just by stepping out the door into the wall of heat and humidity this morning. Temps are in the 70s with patchy fog, partly to mostly sunny skies, and light southerly breezes.

The afternoon will feature highs in the lower to middle 90s, an ample amount of sunshine, and very high humidity. The combination of extreme heat and humidity will make things feel more like the upper 90s or even close to 100 degrees from time to time today. There’s a slight chance for a cooling shower/storm over the higher terrain, but you should depend more on your A/C instead of rain for cooling relief today.

Friday will offer up increasing clouds ahead of a potent cold front. Temps will manage the 80s tomorrow afternoon before the front arrives. This incoming boundary will clash with all our heat and humidity resulting in strong storms. Hazards will include the potential for damaging wind gusts, small hail, and frequent lightning but the biggest issue will be heavy rain which could cause some flash flooding concerns.