Another day of partly to mostly cloudy skies, with a small chance for a sprinkle and mild temperatures in the middle and upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees. We hold on to the cloud cover Friday, and temperatures are just as warm in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Temperatures begin to cool from the 60’s Saturday, with a few spot shower… and were back in the 50’s with afternoon rain Sunday.

Have a great night

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley