Tonight: A cold front will be moving through with it could bring some isolated showers and snow, with temperatures decreasing behind it after it passes. Our high for Friday will be just after midnight, with temperatures decreasing throughout the day.

Friday: We will have a windy day with partly cloudy skies, with temperatures decreasing into the upper 20’s near sunset.

Saturday: Chilly temperatures to start the morning, then warming up into the mid 30’s for the high with broken clouds.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver