Good Wednesday morning and happy Hump Day, everyone! There are partly to mostly cloudy skies in place this morning to go along with a brisk south wind. Temperatures are in the 40s to low 50s which is about 10 to 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning.

Our mild morning will translate into a warm, well above average afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70. Those early to mid-September-like feels will be accompanied by a few shower chances especially later this afternoon into the evening. Overnight, we dry out as temps drop into the 50s.

Thursday, partly to mostly cloudy skies make a comeback with even warmer highs in the lower to middle 70s. A mild south wind will remain along with pockets of sunshine and a few short-lived showers. Otherwise, the big focus will be on this warm spell to wrap up the week.