Good Tuesday morning, everyone! We’re waking up to mostly clear skies, brisk northeast breezes, and patchy fog. Temperatures are in the 30s across portions of the North Country. Meanwhile, it’s 40s to low 50s elsewhere from the Champlain Valley to southern Vermont and New Hampshire.

Our afternoon will showcase sunny skies, highs in the middle to upper 60s, and light north-northwest breeze. Overnight, temps will tumble to near freezing in the High Peaks of northern New York. Readings in the 40s will be commonplace everywhere else as we move into Wednesday morning.

For communities that get the coldest overnight, there’s a frost advisory in place through 9 AM Wednesday morning. Frosty locations will include portions of St. Lawrence, Franklin, and Essex counties in New York.

Wednesday afternoon, temps will bounce back into the low 70s alongside mostly sunny skies. The sunshine may be a little hazy from time to time as some Canadian wildfire smoke drifts overhead. Despite the smoke, there will be no air quality concerns through midweek.