Good Wednesday morning friends! It’s going to be another cold day ahead, even colder than yesterday. Temperatures are in the teens to low 20s this morning with wind chills in the single digits and teens. Dress in warm layers and prepare to see a few flurries for the morning drive. The flurries aren’t causing many travel hazards but you’ll want to take it easy once you get up in elevation this morning.

Our afternoon will consist of a mix of sun and clouds, highs in the upper 20s, and a brisk north wind of 5 to 15 mph. Those below average temperatures will pair with today’s cold breeze resulting in feels-like temperatures in the single digits and teens throughout much of the afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures slide back into the single digits to lower teens with sub-zero readings in the Adirondacks and over to the Northeast Kingdom. This will be the coldest night of the season as skies clear out a bit more through Thursday morning.

Thursday afternoon will offer up more sunshine, high thin clouds, and temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Again, there will be a minor wind chill to factor in through Thursday afternoon but at least it remains dry. Enjoy the fresh air and sunshine late week because the weekend is trending unsettled. Make it a wonderful Wednesday friends!