Good Monday morning, friends! We’re waking up to cloudy skies, patchy fog, and leftover drizzle/mist. Otherwise, temps have cooled into the 30s to low 40s alongside a light northwest breeze.

That northwest breeze will remain in the forecast this afternoon as skies gradually clear out. It will take all day for skies to clear and for some communities, it may take all day to experience a break or two of sunshine. Highs will manage the upper 40s to low 50s. Overnight, lows will crash into the 30s with patchy frost likely (especially outside of the Champlain Valley).

Tuesday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high pressure nearby. Highs will rebound into the middle to upper 50s which is much more typical for this time of year.