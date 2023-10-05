Overnight we will have increasing clouds with temperatures into the high 50’s to low 60’s.

Friday will be a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the mid 70’s for the high. Our western regions will start to see an initial band of rain into the afternoon and it will slowly move east as it will bring rain to the Champlain Valley overnight Friday.

Saturday is when we will see our heaviest rain as main band of heavy rain will move slowly through late morning into the afternoon but the exact time of the start of the rain is still being determined.

Rain totals will be about 1 to 3 inches of rain for our region.

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver