Our unsettled weather pattern continues as a slow moving area of low pressure makes its way into western New York with more showers, downpours, and thunderstorms. That activity remains isolated this morning, but it’s still rather uncomfortable with high humidity and temps in the 60s/70s alongside a breezy south wind.

The afternoon will showcase partly to mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers/downpours, and isolated strong to severe storms. The best chance for more impactful storms resides in the North Country where there is a marginal risk for a severe storm or two today. Highs will top out near 80 with continued “air you can wear”. Overnight, showers and storms diminish as lows tumble into the upper 60s.

Wednesday, the weather machine is on the rinse and repeat cycle. A final cold front will drag through for midweek allowing for the firing up of more scattered showers/downpours, and isolated strong to severe storms. Highs will rise into the upper 70s with dew point temps remaining in the humid category.

Rainfall totals through Thursday afternoon will average an additional 1 to 2″+ and it could result in a flash flooding risk, especially for those that have already experienced a lot of rain in the past few days. In fact, a flood watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire until late tonight.