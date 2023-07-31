Tonight we will see the temperatures and dewpoints drop after a cold front that moved through earlier today. Temperatures tonight in the high 40’s and low 50’s. Tuesday will be a dry and comfortable day with broken to partly cloudy skies. Temperatures in the high 60’s to low 70’s. Wednesday expect a similar day with a little warmer temperatures reaching in the mid 70’s. As we look ahead this week, a warm front makes it way through Thursday night into Friday increasing our dew points, temperatures and rain chances. but a clearer weekend is expected.

Have a great night!

Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver